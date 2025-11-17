Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $1,454,667,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American Express by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,025,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,849,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,487,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,282,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,752,690 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,278,711,000 after buying an additional 965,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its position in shares of American Express by 136.6% during the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,108,971 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,740,000 after buying an additional 640,214 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $356.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $377.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.27. The company has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.65.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $1,753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,739.98. This trade represents a 39.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $7,671,326.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 123,613 shares in the company, valued at $40,343,574.81. This trade represents a 15.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 193,292 shares of company stock worth $65,363,878 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

