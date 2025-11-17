Poehling Capital Management INC. Takes $182,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 79.7% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $83.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average of $74.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $174.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.97%.

In related news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,398,480. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,973 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. HSBC boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

