INVO Fertility (NASDAQ:IVF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

INVO Fertility (NASDAQ:IVF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

INVO Fertility Price Performance

INVO Fertility stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. INVO Fertility has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $37.44.

Institutional Trading of INVO Fertility

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in INVO Fertility stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in INVO Fertility, Inc (NASDAQ:IVF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.19% of INVO Fertility at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of INVO Fertility in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

INVO Fertility Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc, together with its subsidiary, a healthcare services fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman’s body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

