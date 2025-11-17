Linde PLC $LIN Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $121,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 445.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Linde by 5,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $423.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $454.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.57. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $486.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

