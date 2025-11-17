The Walt Disney Company $DIS is Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Kazazian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 110,634 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 14.7% of Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,220,599,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,607,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Walt Disney by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,904,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $854,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,450 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,080.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $277,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,087 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.6%

DIS stock opened at $105.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.74.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 21.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

