254,871 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Purchased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 254,871 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,075,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,519,000 after buying an additional 101,162 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $15,227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 94.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 650,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after purchasing an additional 316,309 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 25,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $131.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $4,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,324. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $8,608,360.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,953,040 shares of company stock valued at $286,720,474. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.31.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

