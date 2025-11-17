Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $6.61 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,264 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.5% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 711,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,211,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $662,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $2,718,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $105.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.87%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

