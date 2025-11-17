WealthShield Partners LLC Has $267,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February $UFEB

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UFEB. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,732,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,455,000 after acquiring an additional 46,744 shares during the last quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth approximately $32,603,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 40.9% during the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 434,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 126,212 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 3,338.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 232,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 225,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 9.9% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 148,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BATS:UFEB opened at $35.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $277.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $30.73 and a 52-week high of $34.81.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

