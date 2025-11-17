8,242 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr May $ZMAY Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr May (NYSEARCA:ZMAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr May during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr May in the second quarter worth $600,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr May in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr May during the second quarter valued at $247,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr May Stock Up 0.1%

ZMAY stock opened at $25.20 on Monday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr May has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr May Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr May (ZMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZMAY was launched on Apr 30, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

