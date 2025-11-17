Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 387 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.3% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 38.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Macquarie started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $340.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.09 and its 200 day moving average is $296.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $386.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares worth $225,218,280. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.