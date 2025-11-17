WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,240,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,735,000 after acquiring an additional 499,981 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,717,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,567,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,949,000 after purchasing an additional 51,481 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,405,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,107,000 after purchasing an additional 44,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,284,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,958,000 after buying an additional 67,721 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $367.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $366.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.62. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $377.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

