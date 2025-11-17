Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in PVH Corp. $PVH

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PVH in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 1,284.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 30.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PVH by 45.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on PVH from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PVH from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

PVH Price Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $78.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $59.28 and a one year high of $113.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.89.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.55. PVH had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. PVH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.50 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.68%.

PVH Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.