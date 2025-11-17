Rothschild Investment LLC Has $3.78 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF $EMXC

Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 18,626.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,604 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $293,371,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,000,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,384,000 after acquiring an additional 433,786 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,518,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,031,000 after acquiring an additional 61,558 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,424,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,482,000 after acquiring an additional 84,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 729,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,205,000 after acquiring an additional 53,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC opened at $71.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $73.24.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

