19,679 Shares in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,787,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,289,000 after acquiring an additional 406,960 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,135,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,615,000 after purchasing an additional 441,050 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,120,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,377,000 after buying an additional 1,552,223 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,313,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,545,000 after buying an additional 129,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,033,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,440,000 after buying an additional 287,391 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

