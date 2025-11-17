Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires New Position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,464 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 9.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 3.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Boise Cascade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other news, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $91,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 37,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,587.56. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of BCC opened at $68.82 on Monday. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a one year low of $65.62 and a one year high of $155.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 2.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

About Boise Cascade

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Stories

