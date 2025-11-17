Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $313,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 563 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,997,407,000 after acquiring an additional 201,994 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in HubSpot by 17.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,805,070,000 after purchasing an additional 714,980 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 548.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,341,000 after purchasing an additional 672,158 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% during the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 732,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 661,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,163,000 after buying an additional 94,481 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.41.

HubSpot Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $394.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $466.73 and its 200-day moving average is $519.90. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $375.01 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,934.73, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $809.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 17,253 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.66, for a total value of $8,637,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,275,805 shares in the company, valued at $638,744,531.30. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,277 shares in the company, valued at $28,138,500. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 51,098 shares of company stock valued at $24,757,257 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

