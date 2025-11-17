Root Financial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF $DFEV

Root Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,699 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEV opened at $33.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.65. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

