Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,474 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEVA. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3,715.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 403.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of TEVA opened at $25.40 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of -158.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 46.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $4,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 495,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,450. This trade represents a 28.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

