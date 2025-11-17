Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,717 Ameren Corporation $AEE

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $104.96 on Monday. Ameren Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $106.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $659,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,183,821.12. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,240.91. This represents a 9.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ameren from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Ameren to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $113.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

