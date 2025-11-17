Vise Technologies Inc. Buys Shares of 2,175 FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 1,668.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 310,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,891,000 after purchasing an additional 292,615 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,802,000. Boston Partners grew its position in FTI Consulting by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 226,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,286,000 after acquiring an additional 91,182 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth $8,422,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 48,416 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby acquired 7,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 294,007 shares in the company, valued at $44,430,337.84. The trade was a 2.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on FTI Consulting from $178.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTI Consulting currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.00.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $165.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.31 and a 1 year high of $208.28. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.20.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $956.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.19 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.20%.FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.200-8.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Further Reading

