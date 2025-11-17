Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Holdings in Wayfair Inc. $W

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 681.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,462,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,944 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 42.9% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 111.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,786,000 after buying an additional 276,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,322,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Price Performance

NYSE:W opened at $102.05 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $114.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average of $68.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 3.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on W. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price objective on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $83.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 price target on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $3,153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 139,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,623,298.70. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 139,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,615,181.57. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 825,959 shares of company stock worth $70,097,674 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

