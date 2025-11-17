Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $342,000 in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,370,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,487,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,908,000 after buying an additional 1,615,356 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $50,082,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 39.0% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,378,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,524 shares during the period.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $37.81 on Monday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $34.39 and a one year high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

