Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $353,000 in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. $PTEN

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 59,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,847,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 587.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 75,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 64,383 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 405.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 942,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 161.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 102,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 63,348 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.22. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

