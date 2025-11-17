Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $354,000 in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $7,406,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 437,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,792,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 115.8% in the second quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,624,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Capital One Financial raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $149.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Datadog from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.38.

Datadog Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $185.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 596.81, a PEG ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $201.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 31,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $6,366,453.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $2,343,375.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,625.12. This trade represents a 50.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,979,841 shares of company stock worth $303,130,605. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

