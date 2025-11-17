Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $361,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $886,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 89,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 70,226 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 22,030 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SGOV opened at $100.53 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.54.

