Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE ZBH opened at $89.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $85.33 and a 52 week high of $114.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.76%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,656.95. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 66.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 83.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

