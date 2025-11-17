NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,956 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 18,689 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 186.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,054 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $160,052,000 after acquiring an additional 659,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 130,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $190.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.35.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. HSBC set a $320.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.30.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

