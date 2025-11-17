JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Price Target to $63.00

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TIGO. Zacks Research lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.50 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $46.10 to $46.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.47.

Shares of TIGO stock opened at $50.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.43. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIGO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 127.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 61,388 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 116.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

