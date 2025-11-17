BioNTech’s (BNTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BioNTech from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on BioNTech from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.10.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BNTX

BioNTech Stock Performance

BNTX stock opened at $102.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of -64.43 and a beta of 1.54. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $129.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.95.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 12.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,544,000 after acquiring an additional 444,332 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in BioNTech by 26.0% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.