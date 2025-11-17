1,553 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,553 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $201.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.22 and a 200 day moving average of $169.07. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $203.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Roth Capital cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.64.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $240,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,904. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $504,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,713,434.68. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 38,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,882 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

