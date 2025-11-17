Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.67% from the stock’s current price.

SPB has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 price target on Spectrum Brands and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

NYSE:SPB opened at $58.07 on Monday. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $96.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $733.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.57 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.56%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,197,000 after purchasing an additional 985,034 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,052,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,836,000 after purchasing an additional 260,085 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 26.7% in the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,714,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,087,000 after buying an additional 360,898 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 33.1% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 750,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,665,000 after buying an additional 186,729 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 20.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 691,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,441,000 after buying an additional 115,143 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

