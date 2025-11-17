Rosenblatt Securities Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $300.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MU. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.18.

Micron Technology Trading Up 4.3%

MU opened at $247.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.55 and a 200 day moving average of $140.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $257.07. The firm has a market cap of $277.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,848,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 40,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,450,574.74. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 31,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 13.8% in the third quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2,079.3% during the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 61,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 58,304 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 59,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 928.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 724,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,300,000 after acquiring an additional 654,479 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

