Mount Lucas Management LP Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF $EPU

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP owned approximately 0.61% of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF in the second quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,408,000.

Get iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EPU opened at $62.34 on Monday. iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $243.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average is $53.19.

iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Peru ETF (EPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Peru Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Peruvian firms. EPU was launched on Jun 19, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.