NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Rothschild & Co Redburn

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $211.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the computer hardware maker's stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.76% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.30.

NVDA stock opened at $185.95 on Monday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

