Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL) Stock Price

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on GRAIL in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised GRAIL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GRAIL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of GRAL stock opened at $78.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 4.29. GRAIL has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $103.00.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.40) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $36.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.83 million. GRAIL had a negative net margin of 286.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. Analysts anticipate that GRAIL will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GRAIL news, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 81,385 shares of GRAIL stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $5,086,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 396,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,799,812.50. The trade was a 17.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $498,622.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 727,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,102,485.44. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,497 shares of company stock worth $7,515,436.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in GRAIL by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of GRAIL by 121.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after purchasing an additional 183,611 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of GRAIL by 106.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GRAIL by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GRAIL in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,643,000.

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

