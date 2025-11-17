Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Price

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.88.

Shares of EQR opened at $59.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $78.32.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $782.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.68 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

