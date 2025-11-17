44,600 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN Bought by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 28,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 164,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 6,506 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,541.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 89,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,414.30. This represents a 7.81% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,498. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.66.

Read Our Latest Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.