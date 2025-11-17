Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 1,447 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Mount Lucas Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $270,005,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 540,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,909,000 after purchasing an additional 458,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,364,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,130,000 after purchasing an additional 358,018 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $47,070,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3,392.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 327,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,423,000 after purchasing an additional 318,413 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.67.

Shares of CINF opened at $163.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.16. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $168.20.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.98 per share, for a total transaction of $153,980.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 58,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,005,058.36. This represents a 1.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

