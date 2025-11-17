Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 2,793 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF $EWI

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,048,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of EWI opened at $53.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $638.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $54.53.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

