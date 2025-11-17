Global X MSCI Greece ETF $GREK Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP reduced its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP owned 0.32% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,721,000. Florin Court Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 50,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,206 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the second quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the second quarter worth about $336,000.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF stock opened at $65.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.69. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 12-month low of $38.15 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The stock has a market cap of $294.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.89.

About Global X MSCI Greece ETF

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Greece Select 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of about 15 Greek firms. GREK was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

