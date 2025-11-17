AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Stock Position Raised by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,819,154,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 550.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,332,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,116,000 after buying an additional 3,666,521 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 31.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,646,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,187 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $581,817,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,367,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,863 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $232.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $410.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.68, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.04.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 524.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Erste Group Bank cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $289.00 price objective (up from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.14.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

