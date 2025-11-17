Loews Corporation $L Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its holdings in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,039 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Loews were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Loews by 5.4% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 5.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 5.9% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of L opened at $104.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.26. Loews Corporation has a 12-month low of $78.98 and a 12-month high of $105.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Loews presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

