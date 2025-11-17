Johnson Financial Group LLC Sells 10,549 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Johnson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,549 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,903,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,918,000 after buying an additional 49,124 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 818,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,589,000 after acquiring an additional 26,784 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 610,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,054,000 after purchasing an additional 39,960 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 568,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $55,961,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $141.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.16. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

