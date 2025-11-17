Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV Stake Raised by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 981,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502,826 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises 2.9% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $30,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 56,759 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 962.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFLV opened at $33.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $33.68.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

