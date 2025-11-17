CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives $286.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $287.6471.
CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on CME Group from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 206.9% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co boosted its holdings in CME Group by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
CME Group Stock Performance
Shares of CME Group stock opened at $285.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. CME Group has a 52 week low of $222.56 and a 52 week high of $290.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.
CME Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.
