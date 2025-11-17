CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives $286.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $287.6471.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on CME Group from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,540,742.21. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total transaction of $98,475.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,463.64. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 14,043 shares of company stock worth $3,791,486 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 206.9% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co boosted its holdings in CME Group by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $285.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. CME Group has a 52 week low of $222.56 and a 52 week high of $290.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

