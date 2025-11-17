Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Point Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $47.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

