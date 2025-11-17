Landaas & Co. WI ADV Takes $370,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 253.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 42,433 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $408.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $405.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.00. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $262.65 and a 12 month high of $426.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.