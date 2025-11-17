2,142 Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS Acquired by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 415.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,925,000 after acquiring an additional 35,161 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 675,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,102,000 after acquiring an additional 37,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $109.09 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $111.62. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.42.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

