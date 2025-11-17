Visa Inc. $V Stake Reduced by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 target price on Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Visa Trading Down 1.8%

Visa stock opened at $329.89 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $299.00 and a one year high of $375.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $342.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.71. The company has a market capitalization of $600.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The business had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,117. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 21,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,467,233 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

