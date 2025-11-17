Landaas & Co. WI ADV Sells 274 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Landaas & Co. WI ADV decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. K2 Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $483.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.